Ruto Is The Biggest Land Grabber – Ngilu Says As She Defends Kalonzo’s Yatta Land Ownership

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has rebuked Deputy President William Ruto for his utterances against former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka over the weekend.

Ruto accused Kalonzo of grabbing land belonging to the government during his days in government.

“You have been an MP, minister in almost every ministry and the Vice President, and the only record you have is that where you live is government land. Then you are telling us that your party’s slogan is Kazi Kazi bila wizi, I think you are confused. It should be wizi wizi bila kazi,” Ruto said in Bomet.

Kalonzo came out guns blazing to defend his Yatta land and called for an investigation into the many land grabbing scandals involving the DP.

The peace envoy for South Sudan cited former vice President Joseph Murumbi land, attempted land grab of Langata Primary School playground, Weston Hotel land saga, 100 acres belonging to the late IDP Adrian Muteshi, and huge tracks of land in Taita Taveta.

Kalonzo also called for a probe into the Sh39 billion fake arms scandal that led to the murder of his bodyguard Seargent Kenei.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ngilu echoed Kalonzo’s sentiments saying that Ruto “is the biggest land grabber of our time and therefore lacks the moral podium or space to lecture anyone on matters land grabbing.”

She also stated that Kalonzo’s Yatta Land was legally acquired, dismissing Ruto’s remarks.

The county boss further castigated the second in command over his “wheelbarrow” narrative that critics say will create division among the people.

“What kind of stupor is the Deputy President @WilliamsRuto waking up from to discover the wheelbarrow just now? Eight years at the helm of government and he has just realized that that wheelbarrows will liberate the youth? The level of deceit from this fellow is appalling,” she added.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has also been taking on the DP who he accused of undermining his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

It is because of Ruto that the Jubilee administration has failed to fulfill its promises to the people, Raila claimed over the weekend.

