Ruto Is Not A Victim, Kalonzo Speaks On DP’s Claims Of Being Alienated

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka now claims Deputy President William Ruto is playing a victim to win public sympathy yet he is not the victim.

Speaking in an interview with a local media, Kalonzo intimated that Ruto is intentionally alienating himself from the Jubilee party by playing like he is on the receiving end of an unjust system.

Kalonzo further added that Ruto’s plot on missing state functions is a matter that can only be addressed by himself or President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Is he alienated? I don’t agree with such tagging, just because he is playing a victim, does it mean that he is a victim?” Kalonzo asked.

Kalonzo’s remarks come just a few days after DP Ruto held an interview where he revealed he was asked to step back to allow President Uhuru Kenyatta to work on his legacy and delivering his agendas.

Ruto further addressed the speculations that he was no longer seeing eye to eye with his once known brother stating that he just took a back seat.

On Thursday, August 27, 2020 however, more speculations lingered after Ruto met the long-serving PA to former president Moi, Lee Njiru.

Lee, who is believed to hold a lot of Moi’s secrets after serving him for 42 years having met with Ruto served as a betrayal to some of Moi’s supporters.

Ruto described Lee as a loyal, brilliant man whose contribution to the media was enormous.

“His is a story of consistent brilliance, illustriousness, commitment to quality, loyalty and dedication to service. Njiru is a star, a legend and a gentleman whose contribution to the public service is worth emulating,” wrote Ruto.

Down memory lane with veteran journalist and former director of the Presidential Press Service Lee Njiru. His is a story of consistent brilliance, illustriousness, commitment to quality, loyalty and dedication to Service. pic.twitter.com/6pvCnuf4GK — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 27, 2020

Following Ruto’s declaration to run for the Top seat come 2022, he has been pooling a group of experts behind the scenes in preparation for the race. It is not clear whether Njiru could be among the advisors he will hire, as the matter of their discussion is yet to be made public.

