Ruto in Migori: It’s Time for Raila, Uhuru to Back me Up

Deputy President William Ruto has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to back him up for the 2022 presidential bid.

Ruto, while touring Migori County revealed that he has supported the Head of State and his handshake partner Odinga thus it is time for them to return the favor.

According to the DP, he supported Odinga during the 2007 elections for the top job. He ideally says he helped lobbied for him to be Prime Minister.

“Sadly these two people have been hammering me despite helping them get jobs because I also want to help common hustling Kenyans get jobs and better lives,” Ruto said.

Read: Ruto Heeds Clergy Call, Say he Is Ready for Talks With President Uhuru

Ruto further took a jibe at the ODM leader following his criticism on bringing politics to worship places. According to Ruto, Raila has been castigating him over his donations in churches whie he has also started attending churches for the same purpose.

“All leaders have shifted to church and that is the best matter because I have preached to them and they have seen the light, we must first seek God and others desires will be added and be blessed as a country,” he said.

Among the leaders who were present during Ruto’s tour in Migori County were Migori Governor Okoth Obado, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, Kuria West MP Mathias Robi, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Emurua Kidir MP Joshua Ngeno, Kuria East MP Marwa Kitayama, former Awendo MP Jared Kopiyo and former South Mugirango MP Omingo Magara.

Held a consultative meeting with Migori County grassroots leaders at the Sony Sugar Complex in Awendo Constituency in the company of Governor Okoth Obado, MPs Mathias Robi, Marwa Kitayama, Silvanus Osoro, Ndindi Nyoro, former Awendo MP Jared Kopiyo, Omingo Magara among others; pic.twitter.com/tDaL6PiLeM — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 25, 2021

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...