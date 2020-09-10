Ruto Hits Out At Critics Using Youth To Create Unrest As He Tours Kisii

Deputy President William Ruto has visited Kisii town to help raise funds aimed to cushion Boda boda riders and elevate them from poverty to positions that they can be able to fund for their families.

Speaking during the visit, the DP criticized leaders who are using youths to create discomfort in society. This was in reference to the earlier chaos that erupted ahead of his visit, with his supporters clashing with those that support the handshake.

“Leaders are duty-bound to work together, serve the people with diligence, inspire co-existence and inclusion. They must shun using youths to cause any form of disharmony in society,” Ruto tweeted.

Leaders are duty-bound to work together, serve the people with diligence, inspire co-existence and inclusion. They must shun using youths to cause any form of disharmony in the society. pic.twitter.com/75dPi3fc6J — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 10, 2020

Addressed wananchi in Kisii town on my way to Kitutu Chache South and South Mugirango for boda boda, women and youth groups empowerment programmes, Kisii County. pic.twitter.com/Nu2DljmnOS — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 10, 2020

His Excellency The Deputy President William Ruto in Kisii.

The Great People of Kisii are sending a very strong message to the Dynasties. They must Fall

pic.twitter.com/BDoSSAcSX9 — GENERALI KIPROŤICH 🇰🇪 (@ItsKiprotich1) September 10, 2020

The DP further reiterated that his journey to the Statehouse come 2022 cannot be stopped adding that he is the best-suited candidate for the job as he understands the plight of Kenyans.

“You hear the other person (Raila Odinga) asking why the deputy president is mingling with boda boda operators and mama mbogas. He was born in a kingly family, his father was a vice president in this country. He does not understand why people in the informal sectors are very close to my heart. I was born in a lowly family, I grew up in humble settings. I empathize with the lowly,” said Ruto.

According to the Country’s second in command, he is focused on elevating the poor and their statuses.

Further, he urged leaders engaged in supremacy battles with him to go to the field and stop sideshows of involving police officers and administrators.

“Kuna watu wanasumbua askari, wanawaambia: ‘kwendeni msimamishe mkutano ile, kwendeni mvuruge mkutano ile’. Hiyo ni upumbavu. Askari waheshimiwe, askari wafanye kazi ya askari, machief na provincial administration wafanye kazi yao,” he said.

