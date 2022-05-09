Ruto Hits Out at Azimio as He Welcomes Governor Mutua to Kenya Kwanza [PHOTOS]

Deputy President William Ruto has welcomed Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua to the Kenya Kwanza coalition in the latest political realignment that has caught the nation by surprise.

Ruto, in a brief statement on Monday, also took advantage of the moment to criticize his rivals in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Political Party over what he termed as deceit and blackmail.

“The people of Kenya have rejected blackmail, deceit and conmanship in our politics. Those who’ve taken our country hostage using patronage, force and impunity watajua hawajui na Wakenya hawapangwingwi.Karibu Gov Alfred Mutua & MCC party to Kenyan Kwanza family, the Hustler Nation,” the country’s second in command said in a tweet.

Earlier, Mutua cited mistrust issues as the reason for ditching the coalition led by presidential candidate Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee.

The Machakos governor’s party signed a coalition agreement with Kenya Kwanza last night. Present during the signing were Kenya Kwanza founder members, Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress (ANC) party, his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula and several United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allied politicians.

Kenya Kwanza is expected to deposit its agreement with several other political parties with the Registrar of Political Parties by close of business today.

While announcing the divorce with Azimio at a press conference in Nairobi on Monday, Mutua said MCC had been excluded from the Azimio lineup, campaign programs and funding.

“As a party, we have not been allowed to discuss what our role would be after the elections,” he said adding that MCC has not been furnished with copies of the Azimio coalition agreement signed on April 2.

Citing, dishonesty and malice, Mutua expressed fears that the agreement could have been altered.

He said he was, particularly, uncomfortable with Azimio’s plans to zone some regions, which could lock out aspirants from ‘small’ parties from participating in the August 9 General Election.

“We are convinced that the best team to transform Kenya is Kenya Kwanza and the leader to transform Kenya is William Ruto. I am aware that 5 other parties are planning to leave Azimio due to their dishonesty and zoning,” said Mutua.

Also expected to ditch Azimio is Pamoja African Alliance Party (PAA) associated with Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

