Ruto Hits Back At Murathe Over Links To Owners Of Company At Centre Of Kemsa Scandal

Deputy President William Ruto has hit back at Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe for linking him to one of the companies said to have benefited from the Covid-19 scandal at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa).

Appearing on Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Murathe distanced himself from Kilig Limited but said the owners of the company are known partners of the second in command.

Kilig is said to have received money amounting to Ksh7.7 billion in a direct procurement from Kemsa.

But in a tweet on Wednesday morning, the DP seemed to rubbish the claims accusing Murathe of looting the country while using him as a scapegoat.

“The corruption ‘consultants’, brokers & conmen, some bankrupt in 2013, are now billionaires after looting while scapegoating WsR. Their overgrown IMPUNITY is shamelessly making them steal even from the sick in a pandemic. The END is nigh. NOWHERE TO HIDE. NO MORE SCAPEGOATING,” said Ruto.

In the interview, Murathe admitted that he had worked with the company in other projects but denied involvement in the supply of medical equipment to help in the fight against Covid-19.

“I partnered with the said individual in a lot of issues but I have not partnered with him on this one. I consult with and partner in other matters. He is my family friend and partner from childhood.

“We have the legal transfers, go check the local banks and find out who the account holders of the company are; you will find that they are known partners of DP William Ruto,” said Murathe.

The agency is accused of having procured Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) at a double market price leading to a loss of billions.

Already, Kemsa Chief Executive Officer Jonah Mwangi Manjari, Head of Procurement Charles Juma and Commercial Director Eliud Mureithi have been suspended to pave way for a probe into the fraud allegations.

Ruto has been vocal on the alleged irregular procurement and is on record calling for arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.

He recently accused the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party of attempting to “sanitise” allies alleged to have benefited from the loot.

