Ruto Hits Back After Raila Questions Source Of Money He Dishes Out To Youth Programs [Video]

Deputy President William Ruto has criticized ODM leader Raila Odinga over recent remarks questioning his source of wealth.

Speaking in Taita Taveta the former Prime Minister had questioned the source of the DP’s wealth that he has been dishing out weekly in his youth empowerment program mostly at his Karen home.

In his response on Thursday night, Ruto shared a video of remarks he made during his tour in Kisii saying the opposition chief grew up in a well off family so he doesn’t understand the struggle most youth go through while attempting to make a living.

“Let us be mindful about the sorry situation of millions of Kenyans struggling to meet their daily needs and above all put food on the table. Let us acknowledge that every Hustle matters,” Ruto captioned the video.

Odinga had indicated that the DP’s salary can’t sustain different “empowerment” programs that he is often engaged in every week including donating motorbikes, wheelbarrows and water tanks to women and youth at his Karen residence.

“He has called the youth and given them wheelbarrows, some get motorbikes and water tanks to help them in their businesses, where does he get the money? Why is the money not in the government treasury yet you are donating it?” said Odinga.

“One person donates Ksh1 million in a month and your salary is not even Ksh2 million, where is that money from?”

This is not the first time Odinga is questioning the DP’s source of wealth. He has in the past questioned the source of the money the second in command donates in church fundraisers alluding that they are proceeds of corruption.

