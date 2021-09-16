Ruto Heeds Clergy Call, Say he Is Ready for Talks With President Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto is now ready to end the bad blood with his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The country’s second in command has welcomed the calls by the clergy to call a truce with the President for the sake of peace and moving the country forward together. He says he is ready for the reunion process anytime he is called upon.

Ruto further blamed the fallout between him and his boss on political enemies whom he says ill-advised the president.

“The bishops have said that they want to mediate talks to reunite me with President Uhuru Kenyatta. I’m ready for the talks without attaching any conditions. He is my boss. I am ready without conditions any moment because we were elected by Kenyans together and they gave us the responsibilities of running the government for the stipulated time,” the DP said.

Just like Wamuchomba and Faith, DP Ruto is still waiting for a phone call from HE Uhuru Kenyatta. LOL 🤣😆🤣😆🤣😆 pic.twitter.com/vnGq5ta17Y — Evangeline Karimi Hamilton Mkenya (@Evangelinekari5) September 16, 2021

Last month, religious leaders from Mombasa called on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto to call a truce.

Addressing reporters, Kenya National Congress of Pentecostal Churches and Ministries President Stanley Michuki asked the two leaders to reconcile for the sake of “peace, unity and stability of the nation”.

“We thank God for keeping our country intact despite the Covid-19 pandemic and rising political temperature. As religious leaders who pray for the stability and wellbeing of Kenya, we are concerned by the misunderstanding between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto,” said the clergyman.

Bishop Michuki said the misunderstanding poses a risk to national peace and stability. Bishop Tee Nalo of Praise Chapel said the tension between the two is not improving the lives of ordinary Kenyans who are already grappling with a pandemic and a deteriorating economy. “We urge the President, who is our national symbol of unity, to engage his deputy and find a solution to their differences. We also appeal to the DP to be willing to sit down with the President before matters get out of hand,” said the man of the cloth. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

