Ruto, Gachagua to Blame for Chaos During Protests – Raila

Raila Odinga in Kibra on Monday, March 28, 2023.[COURTESY]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga says the State had a hand in the mayhem and deaths witnessed during Monday protests.

Raila said the invasion of private property by pro-government protesters will plunge the country into chaos as was in Zimbabwe.

“The last time we witnessed such invasion of farms and companies in this part of the world was when Robert Mugabe claimed to be compensating freedom fighters in Zimbabwe. It ended in total collapse of Zimbabwe’s economy. It will not be any different here,” he said.

“We see little hope for Kenya’s large-scale farming. We are tearing the heart out of our commercial agriculture. We see little hope for new investments in our economy or the expansion of existing ones. We are looking at the beginning of the end of the economy of this country.”

The ODM leader also maintained that Thursday protests are still on.

