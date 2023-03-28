Ruto, Gachagua to Blame for Chaos During Protests – Raila

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga says the State had a hand in the mayhem and deaths witnessed during Monday protests.

Raila said the invasion of private property by pro-government protesters will plunge the country into chaos as was in Zimbabwe.

“The last time we witnessed such invasion of farms and companies in this part of the world was when Robert Mugabe claimed to be compensating freedom fighters in Zimbabwe. It ended in total collapse of Zimbabwe’s economy. It will not be any different here,” he said.

“We see little hope for Kenya’s large-scale farming. We are tearing the heart out of our commercial agriculture. We see little hope for new investments in our economy or the expansion of existing ones. We are looking at the beginning of the end of the economy of this country.”

Read: Raila’s EA Spectre Gas Plant Vandalized

The ODM leader also maintained that Thursday protests are still on and their resolve to hold the current administration will grow with every repulsive response from authorities.

“Ruto must make no mistake. We will continue marching on, growing stronger and more powerful with each vile response, and we will not give up,” Raila said.

Raila also chided Ruto for seeking bilateral deals with Germany yet back at home “he has put in place a machinery for vicious attack on local investments?”

“On climate change, how does Ruto sanction the setting of trees on fire and wants to convince us he is mitigating climate change and real growth? Why do foreign leaders and businesses entertain such a conflicted personality?” he posed.

Read Also: Raila Dares IG Koome to Arrest Him During Demos

On the violence witnessed in Kibra on Monday night, the former premier said it was meant to pit communities against each other.

A church and mosque were torched by locals.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu