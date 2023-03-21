Ruto, Gachagua, Musalia Allocated Sh802 Million for Purchase of Cars

Kenya’s top three government offices have been allocated Sh802 million for the purchase of motor vehicles.

This is eight times the budget allocation the offices of President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi had been allocated in the 2022/23 fiscal year.

The three offices had been allocated Sh100.8 million excluding the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Mr Gachagua’s office will take the lion’s share. It will receive Sh290.8 million up from Sh90 million allocated by former Treasury CS Ukur Yatani.

State bodies had been allocated a total of Sh810.3 million for the purchase of cars, which has more than doubled to Sh2.06 billion.

While retired President Uhuru Kenyatta got Sh140 million for a fleet of cars in his retirement, the Office of the President and Cabinet Secretaries also received an additional Sh154 million for cars.

The most recent adjustments increased the initial Sh10 million allotment to Sh35 million for State House. Once Dr Ruto takes into account the vehicles required by the 50 newly appointed chief administrative secretaries, the car budget is anticipated to go up.

With Kenya’s fiscal space becoming increasingly constrained and the forecast for the country’s credit rating being reduced by numerous international agencies, President Ruto has pledged to reduce wasteful spending as part of his efforts to control the country’s debt.

On September 29, 2022, President Ruto declared at the commencement of the 13th Parliament that it was important to live within one’s means and never borrow money to pay for recurring expenses.

“To this end, I have instructed the National Treasury to work with ministries to find savings of Sh300 billion in this year’s budget. Next year, we will bring it further down so that, by the third year, we have a recurrent budget surplus,” said Dr Ruto.

