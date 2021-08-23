Ruto Embarks on Retreats, Seminars After Criticising OKA, NASA

Deputy President William Ruto held a two-day forum with leaders and stakeholders for an economic forum for Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Naivasha, Nakuru counties.

Engaged political leaders, professionals, civil society and other stakeholders at the start of a two-day Economic Forum for Busia, kakamega, Vihiga and Bungoma counties. Naivasha, Nakuru county. pic.twitter.com/Vkv2EWQCqZ — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 22, 2021

The DP has been castigating the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals; Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Gideon Moi, and ODM’s Raila Odinga for holding seminars in preparation for the 2022 duel that is less than a year away.

The five together with President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting at State House Mombasa on Tuesday, August 10.

It is said that the head of state urged the OKA principals to back a Raila presidency.

According to Ruto, however, the leaders were only out to serve their selfish interests.

“Their agenda of going there was to discuss how to share power and plot against some of us who campaigned and assisted the President in securing votes to form the government,” he said.

Dr Ruto further averred that the former NASA chiefs were to blame for his fault out with the head of state and for derailing the Jubilee Party agenda.

“They abandoned the opposition, invaded our government, destroyed our party, sabotaged the Big four plan, changed our priority and brought a selfish agenda to change the constitution, and now after dismembering NASA they are camped at Statehouse,” he added.

But the DP’s criticism of political engagements especially amid the pandemic would seem hypocritical.

He (Ruto) cancelled public engagements on July 30 after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe banned political gatherings due to a surge in Covid-19 infections.

“The Covid-19 situation in the country has escalated as stated by Government of Kenya this afternoon. My scheduled public engagements are hereby postponed until further notice,” he said.

“We all should take individual responsibility and adhere to guidelines issued so as to control this ravaging pandemic.”

Three weeks since the ban, the DP has been hopping from one political engagement to another.

Yesterday (Sunday), he was in Kirinyaga for church services and days prior held meetings at the “Hustler’s mansion”.

Fellowshipped with clergy from the Worldwide Gospel Churches of Kenya led by Presiding Bishop Eliud Wanyoike Karanja in Karen, Nairobi County. pic.twitter.com/6ZRS4FEjUa — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 20, 2021

Engaged Kitui County leadership led by 17 MCAs and area MPs Nimrod Mbai, Victor Munyaka and Vincent Kawaya at the Karen Residence; agreed that Kenya is past the politics of coercion. Also in the discussions were Turkana @GovernorNanok, former Cabinet Minister Gideon Ndambuki, pic.twitter.com/R1EfUo8H4s — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 20, 2021

In Karen, Nairobi County, met with Coast Members of Parliament to discuss the regional economic programme and development agenda, with a keen focus on tourism and the blue economy as agreed during a recent consultative meeting. pic.twitter.com/SlTMC2tA2E — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 19, 2021

