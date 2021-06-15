Ruto Claims Dismantling of Jubilee Meant To Pave Way for Tribal Parties, Invites Like-minded Leaders to Build UDA

Deputy President William Ruto is now calling for like-minded leaders to come together and build the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party as an alternative to the ruling Jubilee party that is on its deathbed.

The DP was reacting to reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to support an opposition candidate for presidency in the 2022 polls.

In a tweet sent out on Tuesday afternoon, the DP took a jab at the President for ‘destroying’ Jubilee in favour of what he termed as tribal parties.

“So, was the destruction/dismembering of Jubilee, a national party, meant to pave way for support of regional/tribal parties in Nasa? Now, with the collapse of Jubilee, isn’t it fair for those who can’t fit in ethnic parties to build UDA as an alternative national party? Ama?” he posed.

Earlier today, Ruto said despite the clear betrayal his ‘hustler nation’ is ready for the 2022 contest.

“So, what happens to the Thurakus, the kumìrà kùmèrà contingent, the 8 million of us?? None, no youth, no woman, no man of the 8M who woke up early and voted 3 times for UK/WsR ticket merit support? Sawa tu! Tutajipanga na support ya MUNGU,” tweeted Ruto.

For the past few years, wrangles in the ruling party between Ruto and Uhuru camps have threatened the unity of the party that was founded in September 2016.

A recent purge targetting Ruto allies in Parliament escalated the wrangles with the DP descrying isolation in the running of government.

The Head of State is said to have made the remarks while hosting Kamba leaders at State House in Nairobi on Monday.

According to reports by The Star on Tuesday, the Head of State declared that he will pick his 2022 successor from among the National Super Alliance (NASA) principals if they unite and agree on a single candidate.

NASA principles, who united against Uhuru and Ruto in 2017 general election include Raila Odinga (ODM), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya).

“Steve (Kalonzo), listen to your people and what they are saying. Unite in Nasa then we shall see what will happen. Whatever you will agree on is what I will go with,” the President said as quoted by The Star.

“If as Ukambani you will work together and stay united the way the Mt Kenya region is doing, then I have no doubt you will be part of the next government,” Uhuru said.

On Friday, during the burial of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, Kalonzo and Raila hinted at reviving NASA.

