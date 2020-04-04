in NEWS

DP Ruto Denies Tending To His Cabbages As Country Grapples With COVID-19 Pandemic

DP William Ruto. [Courtesy]

Deputy President William Ruto is not tending to cabbages at his Sugoi Farm as the country fights the novel COVID-19.

A picture doing rounds on the internet suggested otherwise but according to the “hustler” he was fighting the spread of the virus alongside his boss, president Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a tweet, the DP noted that they were looking for ways to combat the disease that has spread to at least 204 countries.

“HE Uhuru, our teams and I are working on PRACTICAL strategies to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. All OPTIONS are on our cards,” he said.

He also asked Kenyans to comply with government directives like the dusk till dawn curfew.

“So, am NOT tending Sugoi cabbages below. Ignore other pics,” he tweeted.

On Friday, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi announced 12 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 122.

She also noted that a six year old boy with a bone marrow condition had succumbed after contracting the deadly disease.

Kenya has so far recorded 4 deaths and four recoveries.

The country will also start manufacturing face masks that will go for not more than Sh20.

According to Industrialisation CS Betty Maina, one million locally manufactured face masks are ready for distribution.

She also said that the country is looking for ways to procure ventilators.

As of Saturday,  the number of confirmed cases stood at 1,117,500 with 228,960 recoveries and 59,192 deaths.

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

