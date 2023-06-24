Ruto Denies Sudan’s General Hemedti is Hiding in Kenya

President William Ruto has dispelled claims that Kenya is harboring the Rapid Support Forces leader Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

The head of state was reacting to Sudan’s rejection of his appointment as the head of a quartet to facilitate peace under the regional bloc, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

“The main accusation against Kenya is that we have Hemedti in one of our hospitals in Nairobi which is not true. It is a whole false narrative,” he told France 24.

Dr Ruto said the war in Sudan which was also already showing signs of genocide was unacceptable.

“In fact, there are already signs and vestiges of genocide. What is going on in Sudan is unacceptable, military power is being used by both sides to destroy the country and to kill civilians. The war is senseless, the war is not legitimate in any way,” he said.

He insisted that IGAD was focused on resolving the conflict.

Dr Ruto noted that he had held a meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt on the ongoing crisis.

“Our interest is to stop the war, stabilize Sudan and make sure that we deal with the humanitarian crisis that is currently ongoing,” he said.

