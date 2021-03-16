Ruto Declares Support for Haji’s Son in Garissa By-election After Meeting with Local Leaders

Deputy President William Ruto has declared support for late Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji’s son, Abdul Haji, in the by-election scheduled for May 18.

This comes days after his allies in the Jubilee party, who are associated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), said the party won’t field a candidate in the by-election.

Ruto endorsed Abdul for the seat after a meeting with Members of Garissa County Assembly from Jubilee, ODM and KANU at his Karen Office on Tuesday.

Also present were MCAs from the Party of Development and Reform (PDR) that rebranded recently to UDA.

“Discussed empowerment programmes for the Hustler Nation and agreed to back Abdul Yusuf Haji for Garissa Senator in the upcoming by-election, ” Ruto tweeted.

Met Members of Garissa County Assembly from Jubilee, ODM, UDA and KANU at the Karen Office, Nairobi County. Discussed empowerment programmes for the Hustler Nation and agreed to back Abdul Yusuf Haji for Garissa Senator in the upcoming by-election. pic.twitter.com/PNR4K34xRA — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) March 16, 2021

Abdul’s candidature was recently supported by two major clans of Abduwak and Aulihan after his father’s clan of Abdalla endorsed him.

Haji’s clan and community leaders have been lobbying to have Abdul run unopposed on his late father’s Jubilee party ticket.

