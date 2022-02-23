Ruto Could Be President in Future if he Toes the Line – Uhuru Says As He Endorses Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday hosted thousands of supporters from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region in what was dubbed “Sagana III” at the Sagana State Lodge.

The head of state started by welcoming the leaders and civilians before Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) head Andrew Wakahiu took the people through various Jubilee projects.

“I had counted the few who were invited but when I was told more people came, I said it’s ok. Allow them in. Hata hii State lodge si ni yenu nyote? I thank you all for coming. I know you’ve come from Nairobi, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Eldoret, Laikipia, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi na kwingineko,” said the president.

President Kenyatta, in what appeared to be his first shot at his deputy William Ruto, said he informed the latter before, during and after his meetings with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This was in 2018 when the head of state shook hands with Raila.

According to the president, Ruto was privy to the goings-on and was the last person he spoke to before the March 9 handshake at Harambee House.

“When I was discussing with Raila, I kept my deputy well informed. Even on the morning of the handshake, he was the last person I talked to before I went to Harambee House,” said an angry Head of State. “Then he comes here to tell you that I kept him in the dark.”

An energetic head of state told the attendants that it was time to let the truth prevail.

In yet another shot aimed at the DP, Kenyatta noted that he (Ruto) needed to explain to the electorate the missing Sh3 million meant for the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

Without mentioning names, he also stated that those pretending to be Christians are the same ones looting the public coffers.

He went on to accuse religious leaders of being blinded by looted funds in order to manipulate the public.

“How, as religious leaders, can you receive money stolen from Ksh.3 billion meant for construction of dams in Elgeyo Marakwet to mislead our people just because you have received Ksh.2 million. You’d rather receive Ksh.100 that I have genuinely earned than Ksh.1 million that has been stolen,” said the president to the excitement of the crowd.

On matters politics, Kenyatta who maintained that he will leave office when his time is up, asked the people to support Raila ascend to power.

“God willing, I want to finish my term, I leave the country to people who mean well for the country and we will be meeting in the streets,” he added.

“An old man on a stool sees further than a boy on a tree. Let me stick with the old man (Raila) who I can talk with.”

As for his deputy, Kenyatta said he could one day become president if he reforms. He told the people that he is not opposed to supporting him (Ruto) in the future.

“Even my friend Ruto, he can become president some day akishika line,” said the head of state.

Finally, the president said he will leave behind a Sh13 trillion economy to his successor.

“Whoever I will leave the government to… “that is the person I will give the government and I will leave him with Ksh13 trillion economy,” he said as the people chanted “Baba”.

