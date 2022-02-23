Ruto Could Be President in Future if he Toes the Line – Uhuru Says As He Endorses Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday hosted thousands of supporters from the vote-rich Mt Kenya region in what was dubbed “Sagana III” at the Sagana State Lodge.

The head of state started by welcoming the leaders and civilians before Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) head Andrew Wakahiu took the people through various Jubilee projects.

“I had counted the few who were invited but when I was told more people came, I said it’s ok. Allow them in. Hata hii State lodge si ni yenu nyote? I thank you all for coming. I know you’ve come from Nairobi, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Embu, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Eldoret, Laikipia, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi na kwingineko,” said the president.

President Kenyatta, in what appeared to be his first shot at his deputy William Ruto, said he informed the latter before, during and after his meetings with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This was in 2018 when the head of state shook hands with Raila.

According to the president, Ruto was privy to the goings-on and was the last person he spoke to before the March 9 handshake at Harambee House.

An energetic head of state told the attendants that it was time to let the truth prevail.

In yet another shot aimed at the DP, Kenyatta noted that he (Ruto) needed to explain to the electorate the missing Sh3 million meant for the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

“The money you are receiving is the same money that was to build dams in Elgeyo Marakwet so that God’s children can get water,” said the president to the excitement of the crowd.

Without mentioning names, he also stated that those pretending to be Christians are the same ones looting the public coffers.

On matters politics, Kenyatta who maintained that he will leave office when his time is up, asked the people to support Raila ascend to power.

“An old man on a stool sees further than a boy on a tree. Let me stick with the old man (Raila) who I can talk with,” he said.

As for his deputy, Kenyatta said he could one day become president if he reforms. He told the people that he is not opposed to supporting him (Ruto) in the future.

“Even my friend Ruto, he can become president some day akishika line,” said the head of state.

