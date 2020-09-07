I Was With My Wife, DP Ruto Says As He Confirms Getting Kicked Out Of Mombasa Official Residence

Deputy President William Ruto has for the first time opened up on reports that he was kicked out of his official residence in Mombasa in December last year while in a trip at the Coastal region.

In an interview with Weru TV on Sunday night, Ruto confirmed that indeed he was kicked out from the official residence in December last year.

Ruto said he was in the company of his wife Rachael when he was dramatically “evicted” from the residence by people keen to frustrate him politically.

Local media reports indicated that the DP was in Mombasa for official functions and wanted to spend the night at the newly-refurbished former Coast Provincial Commissioner’s official residence.

Ruto reportedly left his staff and his belongings behind as he proceeded to attend to his scheduled activities.

However, upon return, he found the aides packing his personal effects. The DP had to put up at English Point Marina in Nyali.

According to Ruto, the people behind the incident are the same people, who have been trying to frustrate his political ambitions.

He said the eviction was part of a larger scheme to trigger him to publicly attack President Uhuru Kenyatta. He said he avoided the trap.

“In December last year, my wife and I were staying in that house when the decision was made and you saw in the newspapers we were kicked out. These are shameless people who are desperate to spark a fight in Jubilee and cause division between myself and the President.

“The most important thing for me is we have a stable country. If I fall for a trap from people who want me to public fight the President, it will be a big problem for the country. Many countries have become unstable and sunken into conflict when leaders lack patience,” the DP stated.

The DP has for the umpteenth time said there is a problem in the ruling party accusing power brokers in the party of attempting to block him from succeeding President Kenyatta.

Last week, Ruto’s right-hand man Kipchumba Murkomen commented on the DP’s eviction saying that President Kenyatta had betrayed his deputy and no longer invites him for important state meetings.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator claimed that the President chased the DP from the residence.

“He (Uhuru) chased William Ruto from a house in Mombasa. It is the same Uhuru Kenyatta who is arresting everybody associated with the DP. He has also not given the DP any responsibility, neither does he invite him for important meetings in the name of using COVID-19 as an excuse,” said Murkomen.

“William Ruto decided to support Uhuru in three elections and even way before in 2002. What is that one sin which if I meet the president today I would ask that Ruto did that washes away all the good things he did from 2002, to winning an election, to the second one and a re-run?”

