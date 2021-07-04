Ruto Claims Raila-Uhuru Truce Disrupted Big 4 Agenda in Scathing Attack

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday launched a scathing attack on ODM leader Raila Odinga accusing him of disrupting the Big Four Agenda after his political truce ”handshake” with President Uhuru Kenyatta in March 2018.

Speaking during a church service at the Presbyterian Church of East Africa in Umoja on Sunday, the second in command said the Big Four would have offered a solution to the high unemployment rate in the country.

“The President out of abundance of heart welcomed you to government and you came and disrupted the Big 4 agenda; it would have given jobs to plumbers, masons and you took us to a constitutional change,” said Ruto.

“You need to apologise to us and you need to be ashamed of yourselves.”

The Big Four Agenda was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta in December 2017 as part of the Jubilee administrations’ development blueprint.

It includes; Manufacturing, Affordable Housing, Universal Health Coverage and Food Security.

Read: Ruto, Raila Snub Each Other In Kabarak Address, Kenyans React

The DP also lashed out at the former Prime Minister over recent graft attacks targeted at him.

Raila has severally linked Ruto to graft.

On Saturday, Raila claimed that Ruto’s hefty donations to churches were proceeds of corruption. He vowed to ensure corrupt individuals are jailed if he forms government in 2022.

In response, Ruto said on Sunday that the former PM’s tenure in government was characterised by corruption and theft of money meant for the youth.

Ruto claimed that the opposition runs cartels in government but pretends to give lectures on how to graft in the country.

“Naskia wanalalamika nilikuja kanisani kusaidia, ati mbona anaenda kwa wamama na bodaboda. Hayo mashtaka ni ya kweli hawajakosea, wamesema ukweli, mashtaka eti mimi naungana na kanisa kuwasaidia hawajakosea. Ile hawasemi ni kwamba mimi nimewahi wasaidia pia kupata vyeo kubwa kubwa. Wakati huo watu wa boda boda na mama mboga hawakulalamika,” said Ruto.

Read Also: Mudavadi Condemns Chaotic Events Witnessed During Raila, Ruto Rallies

“Wakiwa serikali walikuwa wanaibia vijana, sasa wako kwa serikali bado wanaibia watu kupitia Covid billionaires. Opposition runs corruption cartels in government, it is only in Kenya.”

This loosely translates to, “I have heard them complaining about my frequent donations to women and youth groups across the country but they fail to tell you that I helped them get plum positions in government. When I used to help them nobody complained.”

“These people are full of wonders. When they were in government, they stole, now they are stealing from the poor through scandals such as the Covid billionaires.”

Read Also: Top Jubilee Leadership Mulls Party’s Fresh Rebranding, Sever Links with Ruto

Ruto and Raila are touted as front runners in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu