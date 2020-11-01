“Leave Gachagua Alone, ” DP Ruto Claims MP’s Woes Are Politically Instigated [Video]

Deputy President William Ruto has defended besieged Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua in alleged Ksh12.5 billion scam.

Speaking in Mathira Constituency, Nyeri County, on Saturday, October 31, the second in command claimed that Gachagua’s woes are politically instigated.

The DP asked the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti not to be used to settle scores.

“I want to tell DCI to leave Rigathi Gachagua alone. I want to tell those in charge of the Criminal Justice System not to use the system for matters of politics and to settle political scores,” Ruto said.

“It’s criminal to use the criminal justice system to further political courses. Huyu Rigathi Gachagua anahaingaishwa anapelekwa court hii anaulizwa maswali kwa sababu ya msimamo wake. Na mimi nataka nimwambie Gachagua kwamba vile umesimama na watu Mathira na mimi nitawasimama na wewe kufa kupona (He is being harassed by police for his political affiliation. I will stand by him).”

Speaking at the same event, the vocal DP Ruto ally denied any wrongdoing in the alleged scandal terming it a political witchhunt.

The MP was arrested on Monday by officers from the Serious Crime Unit and taken to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road in Nairobi County for grilling and later released.

Read: MP Rigathi Gachagua Arrested Over Alleged Ksh12.5 Billion Tender Scam

He recently had his bank accounts frozen as detectives probed the source of the billions that passed through his accounts.

Three of the accounts frozen by the Asset Recovery Agency holds Ksh202 million, Ksh165 million and Ksh35 million. Two others had Ksh1.1 million and Ksh700,000.

He is alleged to have used proxies to fraudulently secure tenders using 22 companies with him as the sole beneficiary.

Read Also: MP Rigathi Gachagua Claims State Froze His Bank Accounts Over Links With Ruto

Detectives probing the matter are said to have visited at least five counties, government parastatals and his own National Government Constituency Development Fund where he is suspected to have fraudulently won tenders using 22 companies.

The MP is a renowned businessman and was once President Uhuru Kenyatta’s aide during his 2002 presidential bid.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu