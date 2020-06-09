Ruto Ally Cate Waruguru’s Meeting With Raila Sparks Speculations

Laikipia Women Representative Cate Waruguru who is a known DP William Ruto ally on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 visited ODM leader Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill office.

The meeting which had Waruguru in the company of Suna East MP Junet Mohammed has sparked speculations with a section of netizens eliciting mixed reactions.

“Hosted Laikipia County MP Catherine Waruguru, who was accompanied by Minority Whip Junet Mohammed. We held a discussion on critical national issues including constitutional reforms and national unity,” read a tweet by Raila Odinga.

Hosted Laikipia County MP Catherine Waruguru, who was accompanied by Minority Whip @JunetMohamed. We held a discussion on critical national issues including constitutional reforms and national unity. pic.twitter.com/WOmlBWgGKV — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) June 9, 2020

According to Junet, the meeting was focused on the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) with the intention of leaving nobody behind.

We are engaged in a historic effort to leave no one behind. Glad to welcome the Hon. @Cate_Waruguru. #BBI @WehliyeMohamed @ahmednasirlaw pic.twitter.com/lV8k4sUj7O — Hon. Junet Mohamed, CBS (@JunetMohamed) June 9, 2020

This move comes at a time when DP Ruto allies are targetted and stripped off key leadership positions.

Murkomen was stripped off his post at the Senate majority leaders and so was Susan Kihika. Tharaka Nithi’s Kithure Kindiki also faced the chopping board and was ousted from the Deputy speaker seat.

This saw a section of the legislators allied to the DP change tune and play it safe to avoid disciplinary actions.

Consequently, Waruguru is a staunch supporter of the DP and has on several occasions castigated Raila Odinga and the BBI, in general, their meeting has sparked mixed reactions.

BBI was formulated by President Uhuru Kenyatta with Raila Odinga through a handshake with the agenda to stop election violence and bloodshed.

Since it was introduced, the DP and his foot soldiers have been against it with the mantra that it is a plan to prevent him from achieving his 2022 ambitions and becoming the head of state.

BBI has been paused due to COVID-19 pandemic although sources close to Kahawa Tungu have indicated that it will be back after the virus has been contained.

