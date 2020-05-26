Vocal Ruto Allies Stripped Of Plum Positions In Senate Commitee Changes

The Jubilee party senate purge continued on Tuesday as perceived rebel senators allied to Deputy President William Ruto lost key positions in house committees.

In the latest changes announced by new Chief Whip, Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, and party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was removed as chairman of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

Bomet Senator Christopher Lang’at has been replaced at the House Business Committee by his Nairobi counterpart Johnson Sakaja.

Lang’at also lost his post as Education Committee chairman to Senate Alice Milgo.

Meru Senator Linturi Mithika also lost his membership at the powerful Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC).

The Meru senator has been replaced by Senator Fatuma Dullo.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua has been stripped of his role as chairperson of the Devolution Committee.

In the new changes, vocal Ruto ally and former Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen will now be a member of the Devolution Committee.

Ousted Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki was named a member of the Justice and Legal Affairs committee.

The changes, Kang’ata said, have been forwarded to the Senate Speaker Keneth Lusaka for ratification.

A majority of those who lost their plum roles in the senate purge are those who voted on Friday to save Kindiki from being kicked out of the Deputy Speaker position.

Kang’ata had vowed to discipline the members for going against the party position.

“We shall not undertake ethnic profiling, hence some of those that voted against [the motion] may survive. We don’t’ intend for example to recall our PSC (Parliamentary Service Commission) commissioner. But some will definitely face the sanctions,” said Kang’ata.

Kindiki was bundled out after failing to attend a Jubilee Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, Nairobi, Chaired by President Kenyatta that saw Murkomen and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika lose their majority and chief whip roles respectively.

Murkomen and Kihika said they were punished for supporting DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

