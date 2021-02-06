Ruto Allies Give Gov’t 14 Days To Arrest Those Involved In Sagana Accident

Allies of Deputy William Ruto are seeking justice for a disabled man run over by alleged government vehicles last weekend on a way to a meeting in Sagana.

The meeting was being hosted by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during the burial of Chris Nderitu, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua gave authorities 14 days to investigate the matter and bring to book those involved.

“This man we are burying today, was killed like an animal. He was knocked by a vehicle. The vehicle did not stop. Another one ran over him and did not stop,” Gachagua said.

He added, “Blood of a human being is not of a goat or chicken. These leaders are here to assure this family of justice. Someone cannot just die like that.”

Also present was nominated MP David Sankok who gave the President, IG Hillary Mutyambai 14 days to arrest the official whose car killed Nderitu.

Sankok threatened to lead People With Disabilities (PWDs) in demonstrations after the period lapses.

“I am telling police IG and even our President, I am telling him, I have given 14-day ultimatum for justice to be served on my brother Christopher,” Sankok said.

“Failure, all people with disability in Kenya shall demonstrate to State House, or anywhere else where we will get justice for our brother. Even if we will be killed, we are ready.”

Former Embu senator Lenny Kivuti told the Nation that his car was involved in the accident but denied leaving the scene.

He said that police towed the three vehicles to Naro Moru Police Station.

Kivuti, however, pointed an accusatory finger at National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi whose two vehicles were in the accident.

“We stopped and the area OCPD and his officers, who were in the convoy, did everything that is required in such a situation. In fact, the drivers of the three vehicles were left at the scene and the vehicles towed to Naro Moru Police Station. The question of hit-and-run does not arise,” he told the daily.

