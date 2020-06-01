Kimani Ngunjiri Among Ruto Allies Who Changed Tune Moments After Uhuru Convened PG Meeting

Eight legislators allied to the Deputy President William Ruto have changed tune and pledged their support to President Uhuru Kenyatta moments after he announced the Parliamentary Group meeting scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

They include Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri, Kuria Kimani (Molo), Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), David Gikaria (Nakuru East), Joseph Tunui (Kuresoi South), Liz Chelule (Woman Rep) and Senator Susan Kihika.

The 8 legislators retreated from their initial way of castigating the President and have vowed to support their party leader in realizing the dreams to make Kenya better.

Addressing the media at Hotel Kunste in Nakuru town, the legislators made it clear that they had no personal differences with President Uhuru and unanimously indicated their will to work hand in hand with him.

“The realization that the challenges facing the nation are greater than our political groupings and ambitions is a timely lesson that should be emulated. The need to learn from the mistakes of yesteryears and work towards a better tomorrow is wisdom per excellence,” said Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui as quoted by Nation.

Nakuru Senator Kihika further alluded that Kenyans misunderstood them and their mission as they were committed to supporting the President and his agendas. Notably, Kihika intimated that they would honor the PG invitation on the grounds that the law is followed.

“We shall honor invitation from State House for a PG meeting and but the law must be followed. The law requires that if you call for a PG meeting, you are also supposed to give agenda and not through an SMS,” said Kihika.

Bahati MP Ngunjiri ideally echoed the statements by Nakuru Senator saying, “We have no otherwise but to attend [the meeting] as Jubilee party members.”

This move comes barely hours after the Head of State scheduled a PG meeting for Tuesday, June 2 at 9 AM.

“Mheshimiwa, I wish to invite you for a Jubilee Coalition, National Assembly Parliamentary Group Meeting, at Statehouse Nairobi tomorrow, Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at 9 AM. Please be punctual, Uhuru Kenyatta, Party Leader,” reads the text.

