Ruto-allied MPs Set to Lose Plum House Positions In Fresh Purge

Several Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto now risk losing their positions in key House Committees in a looming purge.

Those targeted are Jubilee lawmakers who have declared support for Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

In a move aimed at cutting down the country’s second in command to size ahead of the August polls, the party has already opened disciplinary proceedings against the MPs perceived as rebels.

The lawmakers include firebrand Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru, currently serving as the vice-chairperson of the National Assembly’s Agriculture committee.

Others are Lunga Lunga MP Khatib Mwashetani, who is the vice-chairman of the Lands Committee and Moses Lessonet (Eldama Ravine) who chairs the Budget and Appropriations committee.

Bura MP Ali Wario, who chairs the Regional Integration committee of the National Assembly, Japhet Kareke Mbiuki (Environment and Natural Resources), William Kipkemoi Kisang (ICT Committee), Katoo Ole Metito Judah (Defence and Foreign Relations) and David Gikaria (Energy) are also targeted.

In show-cause letters seen by this writer, some of the above-listed legislators were given seven days to respond before being axed.

“Pursuant to Standing Orders 176 (1) and 176 (2) you are hereby notified that the Jubilee Party which nominated you intents to discharge you from the Departmental Committee on Agriculture and Livestock You are hereby given seven (7) days to respond before you are discharged from the said committee,” said Majority Whip Emmanuel Wangwe in a letter to Waruguru dated January 17.

Kahawa Tungu understands that there are also plans to move some of the Ruto allies in the House to less influential committees.

The purge comes a year after other Tanga Tanga MPs were stripped of plum positions over associations with the DP.

They include Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Majority Leader), Susan Kihika (Majority Whip) and more recently Garissa Township MP Aden Duale who lost his majority leader role.

The Ruto footsoldiers are likely to be replaced with ODM counterparts under the Azimio la Umoja movement which has the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

