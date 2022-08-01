Ruto Accuses Raila Of Blocking His Nyanza Region Campaigns

Deputy President and UDA Presidential candidate William Ruto has accused Azimio La Umoja’s Raila Odinga of blocking his campaigns in the Nyanza region.

Ruto says Raila blocked his tour of the region because he fears the people might buy into Kenya Kwanza’s agenda.

He has however assured Nyanza region residents that they will not be sidelined in his government as he will work with every community if elected president.

“We will work with the people of every part of Kenya. It is unfortunate that we cannot go to Nyanza because our friend who pretends to be a democrat cannot allow anyone to go there,” Ruto said.

He was speaking while campaigning in Eldoret town in the last minute rash to woo voters.

Yesterday, the Raila-led team toured Eldoret ton and its environment where he received a warm reception.

The icing on the cake was when 3,000 meters steeplechase record holder Ezekiel Kemboi endorsed Raila pledging his support while asking his people to vote for him in the scheduled August 9 elections.

