Attaché At Kenyan Consulate In US Dies In Suspected Covid-19 Case

An attaché at Kenya’s Consulate-General in Los Angeles, US is dead.

Ruth Anyango Ogonda was last week admitted at Olympia Medical Centre, Los Angeles with COVID-19 like symptoms.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau mourned Ogonda as a “seasoned, calm, effective staffer, collaborating well with her colleagues and leadership”.

He did however indicate that the cause of death is still unknown. The ministry is awaiting autopsy results that will be released sometime this week.

“It is with the deepest regret, that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, announces the untimely demise on Friday, 10th April 2020, of Ruth Anyango Ogonda, the Administrative Attaché at Kenya’s Consulate-General in Los Angeles, United States of America,” PS Macharia said.

He also noted that the ministry is in contact with the deceased’s family which is currently residing in Los Angeles.

“The Ministry is in close contact with the next of kin, as well as Consulate staff in Los Angeles, in order to better manage all the operational details, as well as to cushion the immediate family of the deceased officer, currently residing in Los Angeles,” he added.

While offering his condolences to the Ogonda family, the PS said the ministry will support them during this tough time.

He assured Kenyans working in Kenya’s missions of the government’s support.

Should the autopsy reveal that Ogonda succumbed to the novel COVID-19, she will become the third Kenyan in the US to die of the respiratory disease.

Globally, at least 1.8 million have tested positive for the coronavirus with the US topping the charts with 560,433 cases.

32,634 recoveries have been reported in the US with some 22,115 deaths.

Kenya has so far confirmed 8 deaths, 25 recoveries.

