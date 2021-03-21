Ruth Moraa, 35, Arrested in Kisii For Abducting 3-year-old Boy

Police in Kisii are holding three people linked to a child racketeering syndicate in the South Nyanza.

The main suspect, a 35-year-old woman identified as Ruth Moraa, is accused of having kidnapped a three-year-boy from his grandmother’s home in Soko Mjinga village, Nyanchwa in Kisii.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ismael Hassan disappeared mysteriously, as he was playing with other children outside his grandmother’s house.

A Frantic search for the boy by his 60-year-old grandmother, parents and concerned neighbors yielded no fruits, prompting them to file a missing child’s report at Nyanchwa Police Station in Kitutu Central.

Detectives immediately swung into action and profiled the female suspect, with prior history of child trafficking.

Moraa is believed to have previously abducted her daughter’s four-year-old child in February this year. With that information, detectives immediately launched a manhunt for Moraa.

“After engaging detectives in a 5-day cat and mouse game, Moraa was finally cornered and smoked out of her hideout in Keumbu, where she had sought refuge at a relative’s house. Luckily, the frightened minor was also found in her custody, ” said DCI.

Also arrested were Moraa’s uncle Elijah Onsongo and Teresia Onsongo, who detectives believe are part of a wider child racketeering syndicate, within the south Nyanza region.

The police said the suspects will face Human Trafficking charges.

The child was reunited with his mother Zainab Hussein and father Ismael Hassan yesterday.

