Ruth Matete Wants Nigerian Embassy Compelled To Settle Late Husband’s Mortuary Fees

Gospel singer Ruth Matete wants the court to compel the Nigerian Embassy to pay for mortuary fees accrued for the period during which her late husband John Apewajoye’s body has been detained.

The deceased’s remains have been lying at the Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary for over three weeks.

According to her lawyer, Robert Odanga, the Nigerian High Commission has been frustrating his client’s efforts to bury her late husband.

It is common knowledge that the body cannot be subjected to a second postmortem because the initial exercise has already compromised the body. The toxicological test results are also out, so holding the body does not make sense, it only adds to her frustrations as a widow who is still mourning,” said Odanga.

So bad is the situation that the former Tusker Project Fame winner has resorted to raising funds from wellwishers, family and friends.

Last week, the Standard reported that the soon to be mother has called for fundraisers twice already.

She has also set up an M-Changa account where so far some Sh245,840 have been raised.

“This is an appeal for funds to help Ruth Matete pay her late husband medical bill, funeral expenses and for her new life with her unborn child,” a message on the account reads.

Two weeks ago, Matete’s family accused the Nigerian Embassy of delaying Apewajoye’s burial even after his family consented to having his remains buried in Kenya.

“Even after conducting the autopsy with four independent pathologists present, the embassy has curtailed our effort to remove John’s body for burial,” Mr Odanga told Spice FM.

But shortly after government pathologist Johansen Oduor released the post mortem results, the Nigerian Embassy asked the DCI to ensure that Apewajoye’s remains are not released for burial.

“The High Commission wishes to state that, after the postmortem, the burial should be put on hold until it is in receipt of such directive from the Nigerian government while the mission awaits the conclusion of the investigations,” read the request signed by the embassy’s head of Chancery, Mr Mahmoud Lawal, on behalf of the High Commissioner.

Apewajoye succumbed following a multiple organ failure on April 11. This was after a gas cylinder accident at his home in Athi River on March 30.

