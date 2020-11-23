Ruth Matete Seeks Financial Help As She Marks First Wedding Anniversary Without Husband

Gospel singer Ruth Matete is seeking financial help as she marked first wedding anniversary without her husband, John Apewajoye.

The Tusker Project Fame (TPF) 5 winner who just welcomed her baby girl, Reyna Toluwa a month ago says she is unable to resume work after her troubled pregnancy thus called on well-wishers to help where they could.

“A day like this a year ago, your late father and I walked down the aisle. Yes, we did promise to be together till death do us part. But death came earlier than we expected. I miss him so much. But am blessed to have you as a gift that he left me with. I don’t even understand how I’ve come this far. It can only be God,” she wrote.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of her daughter’s feet while showering her with blessings and words of encouragement.

“Reyna Toluwa my princess, My love. Am not a poet, but the words I write here, are from my heart.

I pray for you on this special day. That you will grow to serve the Lord. You will spread the good news of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ,” she wrote.



She further added, “Friends, our till number remains the same, in case you wish to support us, 5495849. Whatever you can, will go a mighty long way as am still not able to work. God bless you friends and please keep us in your prayers.”

Months ago, she opened up on dealing with grief months after her husband died due to sustained injuries from a gas accident at home.

Through an Instagram post, the singer narrated that grief was not an easy thing to deal with as some days are completely hard.

She further indicated that she sometimes gets conflicted about taking too long mourning about her late husband while at the same time she thinks she is being hard on herself.

“Truth is some days are very hard. When death knocks at your door, there’s nothing you can do. Some days, voices in my head tell me am taking too long in this mourning phase. But I have made up my mind not to be hard on myself,” she wrote.

The woman of the cloth lost her husband to injuries sustained in a gas leak accident at home.

