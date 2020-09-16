Ruth Matete Opens Up On Dealing With Grief After Husband’s Death

Gospel singer Ruth Matete has opened up on dealing with grief months after her husband died due to sustained injuries from a gas accident at home.

Through an Instagram post, the singer narrated that grief was not an easy thing to deal with as some days are completely hard.

She further indicated that she sometimes gets conflicted about taking too long mourning about her late husband while at the same time she thinks she is being hard on herself.

“Truth is some days are very hard. When death knocks at your door, there’s nothing you can do. Some days, voices in my head tell me am taking too long in this mourning phase. But I have made up my mind not to be hard on myself,” she wrote.

She further added that mourning takes time but she is determined and looking forward to complete healing.

“I patiently wait for the day God will heal me totally. But then again, some days I doubt if this kind of pain can totally heal. So I ask God to give me a new heart instead,’ she added.

At the beginning of September, Matete made a come back on social media months after deleting her accounts.

She had deactivated her accounts following the death of her Nigerian husband John Apewajoye in April, where there were speculations of foul play.

Jesse Ekonaze, the deceased’s manager accused Matete of having a hand in her husband’s death, noting that theirs was a rocky union.

Currently, the woman of the cloth is back on Instagram and has set up a YouTube channel meant to uplift those going through tough times.

“This channel exists to give hope and to encourage, through real-life experiences, backed up by the word of God Almighty. Subscribe and get ready to be blessed with my music as well. It is my prayer, that the word of the Lord will come alive in your life through the content that will be shared here,” she wrote.

Matete is expecting what would have been the couple’s first child.

