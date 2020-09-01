Ruth Matete Makes Social Media Comeback A Month After Burying Nigerian Husband

Gospel artiste Ruth Matete is back on social media months after deleting her accounts.

Matete got rid of her social media following the death of her Nigerian husband John Apewajoye in April.

His death was met with a lot of speculations especially after the deceased’s friend and manager read foul play into his demise.

Jesse Ekonaze accused Matete of having a hand in her husband’s death, noting that theirs was a rocky union.

The woman of the cloth is back on Instagram and has set up a YouTube channel meant to uplift those going through tough times.

“This channel exists to give hope and to encourage, through real-life experiences, backed up by the word of God Almighty. Subscribe and get ready to be blessed with my music as well. It is my prayer, that the word of the Lord will come alive in your life through the content that will be shared here,” she wrote.

Her first post was shared on August 18.

Apewajoye had an accident at their Athi River home when a gas cylinder exploded causing 60 percent burns.

He died a month later at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Apewajoye’s remains laid at the KNH mortuary for months after Nigerian High Commission in Kenya requested the KNH management not to release the body until the Nigerian government consented.

Matete had for months been fundraising to clear the huge mortuary fee that as at June stood at over Ksh600,000.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sought to have KNH waive the hospital bill in a letter dated June 8.

The Nigerian national’s remains were finally interred at Lang’ata Cemetery in the presence of family and friends.

Matete is expecting what would have been the couple’s first child.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu