Nigeria Wants Ruth Matete’s Husband’s Body Held As Autopsy Reveals Cause Of Death

Gospel singer Ruth Matete’s husband John Apewajoye died of multiple organ failure, an autopsy report has revealed.

According to government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor, the Nigerian national also suffered 60 percent burns.

Further, the Nigerian Embassy in Nairobi has asked DCI to make sure the deceased is not buried until it gives consent.

Last week, the embassy had declined to release the remains for a post mortem examination.

On Monday, the embassy again said it would not conduct independent investigations into the matter but would instead rely on findings filed by the DCI.

The widow has accused Bellevue Hospital of neglect which led to kidney failure.

The hospital is also said to have declared that Apewajoye only suffered 40 percent burns, a fact opposed by doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital where he died.

Responding to the allegations, the facility said, “Our emergency response unit has had the best outcomes in managing a good number of burn cases that have recovered tremendously and discharged from hospital.”

Matete, who has been grilled twice by the DCI detectives, through her lawyer Robert Odanga, has since filed a complaint against the hospital and the gas supplier, Anne Wairimu.

The complaint was filed under OB number 17/16/4/20 at Athi River Police Station.

Matete who is in her first trimester has threatened to take legal action against her deceased husband’s manager, Jessey Mc Jessiey.

Jessey in a video that went viral on a week ago, indicated that Matete might have had a hand in her husband’s death.

He claimed that she on three different occasions stabbed the father of two.

The marriage, he said, was one that was troubled.

“BelovedJohn’s marriage was never rosy. Ruth Matete you can tell the whole world the truth. You were very violent, you have stabbed him not once, not twice, not thrice.

“The last time you tried to kill Beloved John, I was there in Athi River in Greatwall Gardens. You guys had a fight and you almost killed him,” he lamented.

