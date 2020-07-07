Ruth Matete Finally Free To Bury Husband As Mortuary Fees Hits Over Sh600,000

Gospel singer Ruth Matete is free to bury her husband John Apewajoye, three months after his death.

The deceased’s remains have been lying at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) mortuary and the bill is over the roof.

According to the Nation, the bill until last week Friday stood at Sh677,000.

In a letter by the DCI to the KNH management, the investigative body sought to have the facility waive the storage fees, a request the latter has declined.

“We hereby request that you consider waiving the body storage charges since the retention of the body was as a result of a request by the Nigerian High Commission to have time to consult the deceased’s brothers in Nigeria,” the letter dated June 8 read in part.

The daily further reports that the Nigerian High Commission in Kenya which was yet to give Matete permission to claim her husband’s remains, had since consented to his burial.

The High Commission had declined to have the body released until investigations into the circumstances that led to Apewajoye’s death were concluded.

An autopsy exam led by government pathologist absolved the singer from any wrongdoing.

In his report Dr Johansen Oduor said his death was as a result of complications that resulted from the 60 per cent burns he suffered at their home on March 30.

Matete’s lawyer Robert Odanga, also told the daily that his client is not privy to the findings of the homicide detectives that were probing the matter.

The case, Mr Odanga said, has hindered the singer cum preacher from going about her life and has greatly affected her livelihood.

“At the moment everything is at a standstill, she cannot launch her album, teach at her music school or preach at her church with the dark cloud hanging over her name. The public perception is stacked against her,” Mr Odanga is quoted by the daily.

In June, the former Tusker Project Fame (TPF) winner had indicated that she was no longer interested in claiming her late husband’s remains.

“You can hold the body and do with it as you please,” Matete’s letter to the embassy read in part.

According to Odanga, Matete arrived at the decision after the embassy frustrated every effort to give her late husband a decent burial.

Apewajoye died on April 11. He left behind two children in Nigeria and an unborn child with Matete who was only three month’s pregnant at the time of his demise.

