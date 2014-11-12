Russia Claim to Have Killed Samantha Lewthwaite in Ukraine Two Weeks Ago

Russia’s News Agency, Regnum, is claiming that Samantha Lewthwaite aka White Widow was killed fighting alongside other terrorists in Ukraine two weeks ago. The agency claim that the wanted 30 year old British lady was killed by a volunteer sniper in Lugansk.

“One of the world’s most wanted terrorists Samantha Lewthwaite who fought as part of a Ukrainian battalion has been killed by a volunteer sniper,” said the news agency report.

Lewthwaite was married to 7th July London suicide bomber Germaine Lindsay, 19. She allegedly left Britain in 2009 before being linked to terror bombings in Kenya and other parts of East Africa.

Samantha was reported last month as fighting for the Islamic State terrorists in Syria, where she was alleged to be training a special team of female suicide bombers.

