Runyenjes Law Courts Closed After Eight Covid-19 Cases Confirmed

The Judiciary has ordered the closure of Runyenjes Law Courts in Embu after eight staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu said the court will remain closed for seven days to allow for fumigation and other Covid-19 protocols aimed at preventing further spread of the virus.

Mwilu said the eight of 18 Judiciary personnel at the court have since been sent into self-isolation in accordance with Ministry of Health protocols.

Recommendations to temporarily close the court were made by officials from the Ministry of Health who visited the court on Tuesday.

Read: Judiciary Extends Closure of Kericho Law Courts for Two More Weeks Over Structural Flaw

The officials also recommended that all staff self-isolate within the period of closure and undergo further screening for Covid-19 while the court premises are disinfected and fumigated.

“In light of the abovementioned developments, the recommendations from Ministry of Health officials in Embu County, the Court User’s Committee at Runyenjes Law Courts, and upon consultation with the Presiding Judge of the High Court at Embu, we have arrived at the considered decision to temporarily close Runyenjes Law Courts for a period of seven (7) days from today, Wednesday 14’h April 2021,” read the statement.

Read Also: Naivasha Law Courts Closed After Covid-19 Case Confirmed

“The closure will enable all personnel at the station test for COVID-19 and self-isolate pursuant to Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols, facilitate the required disinfection and fumigation exercise, and contribute towards breaking the chain of transmission.”

During the closure period, Mwilu said, all urgent matters for Runyenjes Law Courts shall be directed to Embu and Kerugoya Law Courts.

Other courts that have been closed recently as the third wave of the virus continues to ravage the country include Naivasha Law Courts, the Family court at Milimani and Thika Environment and Land Court.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu