Ruiru-Nairobi Matatu Crew Receive Appreciation Jerseys From Francis Kahata

Matatu culture in Kenya is known for its vibrancy and dynamism, but above all its close association with the western way of life.

From music to dress code, the industry operators try as much as possible to impress the younger generation, who adores the Western culture.

You will always spot a matatu branded with pictures of top sporting and music stars from the West.

However, not all are like that, some appreciate local stars, who have also made a name both locally and internationally.

Simba SC and Harambee Stars midfielder Francis Kahata is one such star who is well appreciated by his hometown matatu line attached to Mataara Sacco.

Most matatus from the sacco are branded with Kahata photos.

In appreciation for the love, the player recently awarded a driver and his conductor with his Simba SC jerseys.

