Rugby Players Led By Frank Wanyama Accused of Sexually Assaulting Musician Wendy Kemunto

A rugby player, Frank Wanyama, and his friend have been accused of sexually assaulting a musician Wendy Kemunto after a night out.

In a long Instagram stories post, the rugby player is accused by the musician of drugging her, luring her into his house then repeatedly abusing her sexually with his friend whom she didn’t know.

The musician narrated that the sexual assault incident happened on February 10, 2018 which was her birthday. She was between unconsciousness and woke up to being raped by Frank and another rugby player she didn’t recognize. She later realized that she is pregnant as a result of the ordeal.

According to Kemunto, she tried to confront Frank with the allegations but he dismissed her and told her to look for a lawyer for herself in case she decides to go public. After sharing her story on Instagram, Frank allegedly called her telling her to bring down the post.

The post has now gone viral, being shared in most of the popular Facebook forums.

One photo, two rapists. Frank Wanyama and Churchill Winston Ooko pic.twitter.com/1AcJ50mTYP — Thee African Child (@rheen_ruby) March 31, 2018

I will be the last rape victim of Churchill Winston Ooko. I promise. pic.twitter.com/Dtvischy2l — Thee African Child (@rheen_ruby) February 3, 2018

Allegations of rugby players sexually assaulting young women have been common but Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has done little to investigate, respond to or even campaign against the vice. It’s the hope of those victims that these round of allegations will wake the league to the need to investigate and punish the perpetrators in the midst of most of these great players.

Wendy Kemunto is an upcoming musician. You can watch her play below.

Other Kenya Rugby Union players who have been accused of sexual assault include Churchill Ooko and Alex Olaba among others. In 2017, a group of female rugby players accused a female coach of sexually abusing them. Allegations have never been pursued by KRU.

