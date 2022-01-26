Rufftone on Why He’s not Vying for Nairobi Senate Seat on ODM Ticket

Smith Mwatia popularly known as Rufftone will vie for Nairobi’s Senatorial seat on a UDA ticket and not ODM. This, he says was due to a past trauma where he witnessed his brother turn against him during politics.

During an interview with NTV, Rufftone said the 2007 elections were very traumatic to him as his blood brother, Owen Mwatia popularly known by his stage name Daddy Owen almost slashed him with a machete.

Apparently, during the chaotic 2007 elections, the two brothers were supporting different political parties. Daddy Owen was for the ODM while Rufftone was supporting PNU.

Thus, when things took a wrong turn, Daddy Owen accompanied by his friends reportedly took to the streets and were targetting Rufftone.

“In 2007, I remember very boldly my blood brother Daddy Owen was supporting ODM, and I was supporting PNU, and when we disagreed in the morning, Daddy Owen and his friends ran out to the streets with machetes targeting me,” Rufftone said.

This, Rufftone says changed his view of the ODM party adding that he views it from a point of hooliganism hence he opted for UDA.

The interview detailed Rufftone and Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o who were selling their ideologies to the people ahead of the August polls.

Rufftone is contesting for Nairobi’s Senatorial seat while Jalang’o is going for the Lang’ata Parliamentary seat.

Jalang’o will be running on an ODM ticket.

