Rubis Energy Launches Convenience Store Brand ‘Enjoy’

Rubis Energy Kenya has launched its youthful, fun, vibrant and dependable convenience store brand, ‘enjoy’, that offers a world-class shopping experience, with fully stocked stores countrywide.

Speaking during the launch at Ojijo station, Rubis Energy Group Managing Director & CEO East Africa Mr. Jean-Christian Bergeron said the introduction of ’enjoy’ is part of the company’s strategy to redefine customer convenience on the go and bring maximum value to them.

“To ensure that our customers have sustainable access to our products, we have revamped our stations to provide them with convenience, quality products and excellent services. We have set up ’enjoy”, our convenience store offering, to provide a world-class and unparalleled shopping experience on the go. At ’enjoy’, customers will now find a wide variety of high-quality products for quick purchase, saving them time and money. This is part of our promise to making our customers life’s journey better,” the CEO, Jean Christian Bergeron said.

The ’enjoy’ store provides an ambient space with fully stocked shelves and excellent customer service, offering a one-stop solution to customer shopping needs.

With over 230 stations countrywide, Rubis Energy Kenya seeks to be at the forefront of customer convenience in the next generation of oil marketers.

Thus, the vibrance and youthfulness that ‘enjoy’ brings to the market is part of the journey to attain its goal.

Apart from the convenience store, Rubis also has other value-adding offerings such as Brioche – a French-inspired bakery, Rubis Card, the Rubis App, and Ultra Tec fuel to further enhance the customer journey across the brand touchpoints.

The oil marketer entered the Kenyan market with a promise that their customers would enjoy a unique welcome and find all the products and services they need to facilitate their mobility in a convenient manner.

Through its ambitious modernization program to comply with international standards, especially in terms of safety and environmentally friendly practices, the Rubis retail network continues to grow with the rebrand of Kenol, Gulf Energy and Kobil stations across the region.







