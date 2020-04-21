Ruaka Market Closed After Four Area Residents Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Ruaka market in Kiambu county has been closed until further notice in line with the Public Health Act Cap 242.

In a notice signed by sub-county administrator David Mugo, the market will remain shut until further notice.

This, he said, will allow relevant authorities to fumigate and clean the area.

Mugo has advised traders to clear their stock and observe social distancing and proper hygiene while at home.

On Monday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced 11 new cases of the killer coronavirus.

Of the 11 cases, 4 were Ruaka residents.

This he said as he cautioned those living outside the capital city that COVID-19 is not a Nairobi disease.

The CS also highlighted a couple of areas outside the capital where cases of coronavirus have been reported.

They included Syokimau (2) and one case (1) each in Athi River, Kamulu, Rubi Garden Estate, Kithunguni and Viraji.

Other new cases have been reported in Murang’a and Kajiado counties.

On Friday, the Eastleigh Business Community resolved to close down all businesses without notice to avoid panic shopping.

According to their Secretary General Omar Hussein, the closure was meant to combat the spread of the respiratory disease whose cure is yet to be discovered.

“This is necessary since coronavirus is real and most of the people in the malls are not following the regulations set up by the government,” said Hussein.

This came after an Imam succumbed to the novel COVID-19.

The business area was fumigated for a second time on Saturday.

Kenya’s COVID-19 cases currently stand at 281.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu