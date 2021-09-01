Ruai Family Hospital Operating License Reinstated

Ruai Family Hospital’s operating license has been reinstated a day after it was revoked by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

KMPDC has however deregistered the facility as a vaccination center, following allegations of diversion of vaccines.

KMPDC is mandated to regulate the practice of medicine, dentistry and health institutions among others.

“The Council is in receipt of credible information that the Ruai Family Hospital which is designated as a COVID-19 Vaccination Centre has contravened the rules and regulations governing the COVID-19 deployment and diverted vaccines meant for use at the said facility under unclear circumstances to other unauthorized premises, and carried out the vaccination exercises in an uncontrolled environment, wherein the quality and efficacy of vaccines cannot be ascertained and thus endangering public safety,” said the council CEO Daniel Yumbya.

The hospital had been ordered to organize to transfer all the in-patients to other facilities of their choice within 24 hours.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...