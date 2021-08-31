Ruai Family Hospital Closed For Diverting Covid-19 Vaccines To Unauthorised Facilities

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council has revoked the operating licence for Ruai Family Hospital after the facility diverted Covid-19 vaccines to unauthorised premises.

In a statement, the council which is mandated to regulate the practice of medicine, dentistry and health institutions among others, directed the management of the facility to close immediately.

“The Council is in receipt of credible information that the Ruai Family Hospital which is designated as a COVID-19 Vaccination Centre has contravened the rules and regulations governing the COVID-19 deployment and diverted vaccines meant for use at the said facility under unclear circumstances to other unauthorized premises, and carried out the vaccination exercises in an uncontrolled environment, wherein the quality and efficacy of vaccines cannot be ascertained and thus endangering public safety,” said the council CEO Daniel Yumbya.

“The Council notes that the continued operation of the facility brings into question the safety of the patients being managed therein. Consequently, the Council has forthwith revoked Ruai Family Hospital operating license for the year 2021.”

Further, the Hospital has been ordered, in consultation with patients /relatives to organize to transfer all the in-patients to other facilities of their choice within the next 24 hours.

The Hospital management has also been directed to appear before the Council’s Disciplinary and Ethics Committee on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, accompanied by all the personnel who have been involved in the handling of COVID-19 vaccines allocated to the Hospital in the last month.

This comes a day after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe warned that facilities that are unable to account for all doses issued will be deregistered.

“All vaccines issued to counties and health facilities must be accounted for. Any facility that will not account for doses issued will not be issued with more vaccine doses. Any facility that will be involved in any impropriety will be deregistered with immediate effect,” he said.

