Royal Treat For Michael Olunga After Emir Cup Glory

Michael Olunga was amongst Al Duhail SC players who were given a royal treat on Sunday following their triumph in this year’s Emir Cup on Friday.

“Lunch Banquet at the Royal Palace in the event of the Amir Cup 2022 Achievement,” the Harambee Stars skipper posted on Facebook.

Also Read: VIDEO: Michael Olunga Bags First Title With Al Duhail SC

“An honor it was,” added the former Gor Mahia player.

Olunga, who has enjoyed a good spell with Al Duhail, scored as they thumped Al Gharafa 5-1 at Khalifa International Stadium on Friday to bag their third Emir Cup crown.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...