Royal Media Services Creates New Position For Linus Kaikai

Top level management at Royal media services has been reorganized to accommodate the new staff members. Joe Ageyo who recently resigned from KTN will now join the team as the editorial Director.

Linus Kaikai who was to take over from Farida Karoney who was appointed as Lands CS has been appointed as the Director in charge of Strategy and innovation. It was alleged that his new position at the Royal media services has been blocked by State House but RMS were forced to keep him on board as they had already accepted liability for his Sh. 20 million loan.

Other notable changes include Jamilla Mohamed who will now hold the position of Managing Editor Swahil a position that was held by Swaleh Mdoe but in acting capacity.

Nation Media group seems to be the biggest looser during this staff migration having lost Linus Kaikai,Jamilla Mohamed to Royal media services and Larry Madowo to BBC





