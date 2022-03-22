Royal Media Journalists To Start Receiving Full Salaries After Two-year Wait

All employees at the Royal Media Services (RMS) are set to start receiving their full salaries after two years of waiting.

In a communique to all staffers, the Group Managing Director Wachira Waruru said the board had approved the resumption of full salaries, after cuts effected in April 2020 due to economic disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In March 2020, I issued a communication to all staff on the pandemic and its impact on our business. I explained the unfortunate necessity to implement salary cuts and the board has been reviewing the situation throughout this period,” read part of the internal memo.

The MD thanked the employees for their patience during the period.

“On behalf of the Board and Management, I wish to express my sincere gratitude to each one of you for your sacrifice and patience throughout this most challenging period. We look forward to your continued diligence and commitment as we work to restore the company to full recovery,” he added.

Also Read: Royal Media Services (RMS) Employees Suffer Huge Salary Cuts As Coronavirus Crisis Bites

RMS, the largest media in the country, had slashed the journalists’ gross pay by 20 to 30 per cent based on job levels.

“The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus in the world and Kenya, in particular, has had serious repercussions on businesses, including ours. This reality necessitates that we take difficult but necessary measures to see us through this period, ” Waruru said on March 27, 2020.

“…Each staff will be issued with their individual letter through their supervisor. This reduction is temporary and will be reversed when things return to normal.”

Also Read: Joe Ageyo’s New Role At Nation Media Group After RMS Exit

Some of the employees were forced to take leave as the company scaled down operations.

“Media being an essential service, a scaled-down operation will continue with minimal staff, ” said Waruru.

Royal Media’s rivals also effected salary cuts to stay afloat as advertising revenue took a hit during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read: Mixed Reactions As Woman Claims Moses Kuria Assaulted Her At Royal Media Studios

Nation Media Group slashed its employees’ pay by up to 35 per cent while the Standard Group announced salary cuts of up to 25 per cent.

On the other hand, Mediamax Network Limited was dragged to court by a section of its staff after announcing salary deductions of up to 50 per cent.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...