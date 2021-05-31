Rowdy Youths Burn Down Assistant Chief’s Home In Siaya After Being Denied Disco Matanga Permit

Police are investigating a case where rowdy boda boda youths in Siaya burnt an assistant chief’s home after they were denied permits for disco Matanga.

The incident is reported to have happened in Ukwala where Yenga Sub-location Assistant Chief Richard Ooko’s houses were torched.

Confirming the incident, the assistant chief told a local publication that he was forced to run away for his dear life as the houses burnt to ashes.

He further revealed that important documents were burnt in the process although nobody was injured.

“Nothing was rescued including the Huduma Number cards which were to be collected by residents,” Ooko said.

Ugenya OCPD Willis Simba has ideally confirmed that some suspects have been arrested and will be arraigned in court today.

“Several suspects have been held in Ukwala police station and will be taken to court on Monday,” Simba said.

Earlier in March, Budalangi authorities banned disco Matangas amid rising cases of defilement, killings in the area.

In a meeting convened by Budalangi Disaster Management committee, the night vigil were banned in a bid to curb insecurity in the region.

Consequently, following a spike in Covid-19 cases in Kisumu, night vigils popularly known as disco matangas were banned by the County government.

Only a maximum of 100 people were allowed in any burial service without catering services.

