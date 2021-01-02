Rowdy Youth Block Senator Gideon Moi On His Way To Meet Talai Elders – Video

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi was on Saturday blocked by rowdy youth on his way to meet Talai elders in Nandi.

According to reports by the Star, a section of the elders had invited Moi to Kapsisiywa for blessings, days after the elders blessed DP William Ruto as the Kalenjin spokesman and leader.

The incident happened at around 4am along Sangalo-Kabiyet route where the youth had blocked the road, claiming that the community blessings had already been given to Ruto.

Read: Biased? IEBC’s Burning Bridges Initiative Tweet Sparks Debate

“GM was invited for blessings by Nandi elders while on his meet the people tour in the area. But as he headed to the venue where the elders were waiting he came across rowdy youth who blocked him. He however continued with the tour where he interacted with the locals”, said Gideon Moi’s spokesman Alex Kiprotich.

Moi was forced to speak to the youth who allowed him to continue with his journey, though it still remains unclear if the ceremony was carried out.

Moi had been invite by Mzee Koyogi, who is chairman of a rival group of Talai elders.

Here’s the video:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu