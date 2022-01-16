Rowdy Crowd Disrupts DP Ruto’s Jacaranda Rally, Tear gas Lobbed

Deputy President William Ruto’s rally was on Sunday temporarily halted.

The rally that was being held at the Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East, Nairobi was marred with chaos.

Chaos erupted after a rowdy group opposed to the DP started pelting stones prompting police officers to lob teargas.

The opposing side was heard chanting, “We do not want money, we want Babu. We do not want money, we want baba (Raila Odinga).”

Read: I Will Show You How to Lead a Country – Raila Hits Out at DP Ruto

The DP who addressed the gathering after calm had been restored, blamed Raila for the chaos.

He accused the former premier of hiring youths to disrupt his meetings.

“Shame on you bwana kitendawili for hiring youths to come and stone people here. You won’t intimidate us with violence,” Ruto said.

“You planned violence in Kondele, you have come here again in Embakasi to mobilise youths to stone us. We will not allow you to instil fear in the people of Kenya by using violence.”

Read Also: Drama As Man Chains Himself To DP Ruto’s Office Gate, Decries Broken Job Promise

Dr Ruto told the electorate that once he is takes office, he will ensure youths have jobs.

“I want to tell you Raila, these youths you are misusing to stone people will only be available for six months from now. After that, they will be sorted with better things to do that will change their lives for the better,” said the second in command.

He urged the youth to refrain from being used by politicians and to embrace peace during this electioneering year.

“Don’t accept to be used by anyone who gives you money so that you fight your fellow Kenyan. Don’t accept to be used to throw stones. Tell that person to use his family members to go and throw stones,” said the DP.

He kick started his tour of Nairobi county on Friday.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...